Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Santander downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 785,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 285,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRFS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,675. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.85. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

