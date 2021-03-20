Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,227. Carvana has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $2,782,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $5,665,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,580 shares of company stock worth $217,337,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

