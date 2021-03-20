Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $79.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.70 million and the lowest is $65.90 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $87.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $372.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $416.05 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $426.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

