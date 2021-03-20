Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

INSM traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $37.52. 2,158,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,373. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

