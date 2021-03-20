Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

INSM traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $37.52. 2,158,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,373. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit