Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

