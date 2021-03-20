Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.07 or 0.03112772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00344176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.86 or 0.00926200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00399802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00353317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00267524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021179 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

