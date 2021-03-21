-$0.10 EPS Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Verso reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

VRS stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $503.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

