$0.36 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.33. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $816.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

