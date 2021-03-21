1,430 Shares in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTCF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

