$316.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $316.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.80 million. Sunrun posted sales of $210.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $905,187.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,921,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 775,426 shares of company stock worth $56,986,505 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $55.58 on Friday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

