356,672 Shares in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.47% of Fluent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fluent by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a P/E ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

