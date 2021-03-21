360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $30.86 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

