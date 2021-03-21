600,000 Shares in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 826,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. 2,553,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $181.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

