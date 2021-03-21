61 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,351.74.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,612 shares of company stock valued at $63,165,740. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,324.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,185.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

