$739.47 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post sales of $739.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.70 million and the highest is $771.50 million. TopBuild posted sales of $653.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $62,477,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in TopBuild by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $204.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.04. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $59.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

