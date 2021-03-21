7,505 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

CHGG opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,412 shares of company stock worth $47,575,481 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

