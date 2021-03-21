$8.40 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post sales of $8.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $12.70 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.70 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,930 shares of company stock worth $360,127 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

