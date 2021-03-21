$87.79 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce sales of $87.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the highest is $88.63 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $365.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $367.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $402.01 million, with estimates ranging from $389.01 million to $411.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit