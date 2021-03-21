$87.79 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce sales of $87.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the highest is $88.63 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $365.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $367.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $402.01 million, with estimates ranging from $389.01 million to $411.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

