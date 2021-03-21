$885.39 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report $885.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $884.76 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.22 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 84.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 24.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

