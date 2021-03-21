$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce $93.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $390.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

