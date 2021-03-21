$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce $93.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.
On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $390.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.
DSGX stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 1.19.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
