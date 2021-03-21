A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $39.74 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $286.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,750. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

