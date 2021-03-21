adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €270.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €270.00 ($317.65) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €276.50 ($325.29).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €281.00 ($330.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €285.04 and a 200-day moving average of €281.01. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit