adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €270.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €270.00 ($317.65) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €276.50 ($325.29).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €281.00 ($330.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €285.04 and a 200-day moving average of €281.01. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

