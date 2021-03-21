Aeron Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $275,290.37 and approximately $134,713.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00649599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.