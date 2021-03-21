AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $12.55 on Thursday. AerSale has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $10,047,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,933,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at $3,409,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Inc provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

