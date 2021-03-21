Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Purchases $46,280.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AIRG opened at $22.81 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $236.13 million, a PE ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Airgain by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.