Akerna (KERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KERN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. Akerna has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

