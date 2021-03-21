Akroma (AKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $10,922.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.86 or 0.03135168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.