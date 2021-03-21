Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $17.94

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $19.85. Alector shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 11,805 shares trading hands.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $347,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,295.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,627. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

