Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Announces March 25th IPO

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) plans to raise $495 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, March 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 27,500,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Alignment Healthcare, Inc. generated $959.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $22.9 million. The company has a market cap of $3.4 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and William Blair served as the underwriters for the IPO and UBS Investment Bank, Piper Sandler and Raymond James were co-managers.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Alignment is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors. We deliver this experience through our Medicare Advantage plans, which are customized to meet the needs of individual seniors across the United States. We created Alignment based on the frustrating experiences we had when our parents and other loved ones needed healthcare. We saw firsthand the complexity they faced as seniors attempting to navigate care delivery and insurance without an advocate to create an integrated consumer experience that provides holistic and quality care at an affordable price. Our parents and seniors across the country are systemically and disproportionately impacted by the absence of care coordination, poor information transparency and misaligned incentives that characterize the healthcare system. Our team of highly experienced healthcare leaders created the Alignment model to incorporate the lessons we have learned over decades spent serving senior consumers. We believe that by combining our experienced, mission-driven team with purpose-built technology, we have found a way to address the unmet needs of senior consumers and to “do well by doing good.” Our ultimate goal is to bring this differentiated, advocacy-driven healthcare experience to millions of senior consumers in the United States and to become the most trusted senior healthcare brand in the country. “.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 775 employees. The company is located at 1100 W. Town and Country Road, Suite 1600, Orange, California 92868, US and can be reached via phone at 1-844-310-2247 or on the web at http://www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

