Allstate Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $96.01 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.