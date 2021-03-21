Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

