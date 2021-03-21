Amalgamated Bank Invests $429,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $251.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.56.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit