Amalgamated Bank Invests $429,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $251.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.56.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.