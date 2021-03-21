American International Group Inc. Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,168,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

GD opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.61 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

