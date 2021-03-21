American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Cowen

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target increased by Cowen from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

