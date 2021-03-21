American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Bought by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 215.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,599,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Well by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

American Well stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,084. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

