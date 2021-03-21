Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $80,763.32 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William J. Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65.

AMPH stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.