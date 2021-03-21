Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

