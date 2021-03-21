Analysts Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Target Price at $54.25

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

