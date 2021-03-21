Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $191.86 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $251.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.56.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

