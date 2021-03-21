Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $601.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $590.39 and a 200 day moving average of $558.13. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.