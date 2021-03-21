Andrea M. Clinton Sells 1,000 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TSBK opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 33.35%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.