Andrew B. Nace Acquires 1,000 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $14,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIX opened at $14.77 on Friday. CompX International Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

