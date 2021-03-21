APN Industria REIT (ADI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on May 6th

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from APN Industria REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63.
APN Industria REIT Company Profile
