APN Industria REIT (ADI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on May 6th

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from APN Industria REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63.

APN Industria REIT Company Profile

APN Industria REIT (Â’Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Dividend History for APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for APN Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit