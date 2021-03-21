At Home Group (HOME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect At Home Group to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HOME opened at $33.08 on Friday. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,476. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.