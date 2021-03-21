AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 266,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 276,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,685,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,571,121. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

