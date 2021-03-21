Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.42. Auris Medical shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,721,898 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit