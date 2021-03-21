Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.42. Auris Medical shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,721,898 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

