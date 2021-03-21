AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ (AVEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVEO. TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

