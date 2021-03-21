AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTI. Northland Securities upped their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,742,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AXT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AXT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $541.44 million, a PE ratio of -436.85 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

