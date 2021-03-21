B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 19,328 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 19,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $19,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60.

On Thursday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $68.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

