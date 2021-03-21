Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 27,951 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

